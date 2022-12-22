© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

State Of Emergency Declared Ahead Of Winter Weather

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By WVPB Staff
Published December 22, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST
Ice on trees in Martinsburg, WV
Cecelia Mason
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the winter storm forecast to hit the state in the coming days.

The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rain, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, and continuing throughout the week and into the coming holiday weekend.

Justice had already declared a State of Preparedness on Tuesday in anticipation of the storm.

The State of Emergency allows state agencies, including the Emergency Management Division, the National Guard and the Division of Highways to coordinate ahead of a possible weather event, including by pre-positioning personnel, vehicles, equipment and other assets.

Justice urged West Virginians to be ready for the potential impacts of the storm.

“West Virginians should pay extra close attention to emergency officials and media outlets, and be prepared if there are power outages,” he said. “West Virginians take care of one another, so on this holiday weekend, make sure you check on your neighbors and loved ones.”

WVPB Staff
