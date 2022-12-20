State Of Preparedness Declared Ahead Of Winter Weather

Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia Tuesday due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state.

The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning Wednesday, December 21, 2022, continuing throughout the week and into the coming holiday weekend.

The state Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies are directed to prepare to respond to the impending winter storm, posturing personnel and resources to respond quickly should an emergency develop.

Justice and the Emergency Management Division ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.