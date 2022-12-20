© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

State Of Preparedness Declared Ahead Of Winter Weather

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By WVPB Staff
Published December 20, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST
Winter Scene Snowshoe, W.Va.
Cecelia Mason
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia Tuesday due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state.

The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning Wednesday, December 21, 2022, continuing throughout the week and into the coming holiday weekend.

The state Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies are directed to prepare to respond to the impending winter storm, posturing personnel and resources to respond quickly should an emergency develop.

Justice and the Emergency Management Division ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

Tags
Government State of PreparednessWinter StormWeatherWinter Weather
WVPB Staff
See stories by WVPB Staff
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content