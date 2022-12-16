DMV Launching All-Digital Vehicle Titles, Registration Process

West Virginia is set to become the first state in the country to digitize vehicle titles and the registration process.

Drivers across the state can keep a digital copy of their titles on their smartphone as a result.

“This is an absolute milestone, not only for West Virginia, but maybe this entire nation,” Gov. Jim Justice said as he made the announcement during his regular COVID briefing Wednesday.

The registration process will be made available through an online portal on the state Department of Motor Vehicles’ website. Agency commissioner Everett Frazier is spearheading the change, and said it will make the process faster and more secure.

“The DMV processed approximately one million titles last year,” Frazier said. “First it's sorted, sent to our title and registration section, then to data entry and finally our records department. I found this to be a very time consuming and insufficient process.”

He compared it to the agency’s past work launching the electronic lien and title (ELT) program for lenders.

“Before we implemented the ELT process, it took the DMV 30 to 45 days to process titles,” Frazier said. “Today, that work is being processed within a week.”

No official date has been set for the launch, but the portal is scheduled to be put in place during the first quarter of 2023.