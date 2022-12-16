© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

DMV Launching All-Digital Vehicle Titles, Registration Process

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Shepherd Snyder
Published December 16, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST
DMV offices around the U.S. were slowed down for hours on Monday, due to a network outage in a key database. Here, people wait at the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles office in Brooklyn last month.
Angela Weiss
/
AFP via Getty Images

West Virginia is set to become the first state in the country to digitize vehicle titles and the registration process.

Drivers across the state can keep a digital copy of their titles on their smartphone as a result.

“This is an absolute milestone, not only for West Virginia, but maybe this entire nation,” Gov. Jim Justice said as he made the announcement during his regular COVID briefing Wednesday.

The registration process will be made available through an online portal on the state Department of Motor Vehicles’ website. Agency commissioner Everett Frazier is spearheading the change, and said it will make the process faster and more secure.

“The DMV processed approximately one million titles last year,” Frazier said. “First it's sorted, sent to our title and registration section, then to data entry and finally our records department. I found this to be a very time consuming and insufficient process.”

He compared it to the agency’s past work launching the electronic lien and title (ELT) program for lenders.

“Before we implemented the ELT process, it took the DMV 30 to 45 days to process titles,” Frazier said. “Today, that work is being processed within a week.”

No official date has been set for the launch, but the portal is scheduled to be put in place during the first quarter of 2023.

Government West Virginia Department of Motor VehiclesGov. Jim JusticeDMV Commissioner Everett FrazierDMVVehiclesDigital
Shepherd Snyder
Shepherd Snyder
Eastern Panhandle Reporter
