Capito Goes On The Record To Pay Tribute To A Departing Colleague

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito delivered a speech Tuesday morning on the floor of the U.S. Senate honoring Rep. David McKinley and his service to West Virginia.

McKinkley lost a Republican primary to Rep. Alex Mooney in May after the 2020 Census reduced the state’s House seats from three to two.

Capito praised McKinley for his love for West Virginia, dedication to his constituents and pragmatism.

“His unique and thoughtful analysis of challenges has helped his constituents immensely, and it certainly made West Virginia a better place,” she said. “In fact, I don't think there are many members of Congress who have held town hall meetings on the Megabus to D.C. as David has to meet with our constituents.”

A native of Wheeling, McKinley has served West Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011.

He also served in the West Virginia House of Delegates for 14 years, from 1980 to 1994, during which time he also served as chair of the West Virginia Republican party from 1990 to 1994.

Capito also highlighted McKinley’s unique status as the only licensed engineer in the House of Representatives, which she attributed for his excellent analytical skills and legislative focuses.

“David's played an essential role in advancing legislation critical to infrastructure, life altering hearing aid devices, and securing the pensions and retirement benefits that our West Virginia coal miners rely on,” she said. “David is, and always will be, a problem solver. And he brought thoughtful solutions to the needs of our fellow West Virginians every single day with unrelenting passion.”

Capito ended her six minute speech by expressing her, and West Virginia’s, gratitude for his service and leadership.

“The difference that you have made in our state that we both love, and the friendship and counsel that you have provided me over the years is much appreciated,” she said. “So when I see David, and we have a conversation, and he sends me on my way, he has a trademark saying that he always says to me, so I'm going to say it back to him today. David, I will say this to you, 'Go get them, kid.'”