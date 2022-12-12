DHHR Sec. Crouch Retiring: Justice Announces New Leadership Team

This is a developing story and will be updated

Gov. Jim Justice announced that Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch will retire effective December 31, 2022. Justice said Crouch has held the position for the past 7 years.

Saying he’s an impatient man who wants results efficiently and quickly with the challenges DHHR faces, Justice named Dr. Jeff Coben, dean of the West Virginia University School of Public Health as Interim DHHR Secretary.

Justice also said that Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh and Ret. Gen. Jim Hoyer, the Joint Interagency Task Force director, will be advisors to DHHR and the governor’s office through the process of selecting a permanent DHHR secretary and implementing the McChrystal DHHR reorganization report.

Late last month, the governor released a report from management consultants McChrystal detailing steps the agency should take to improve service. The DHHR has a nearly $7.5 billion budget.

Justice said Marsh and Hoyer will serve as advisors throughout the rest of his time in office. Justice’s term as governor ends in January 2025.

