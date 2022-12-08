Health Centers Receive Millions To Bolster Services

Health care services in West Virginia will receive $3.4 million to strengthen services.

In a joint press release, Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The money will be divided among the Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers, the Tug River Health Association and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

“Our healthcare providers continue to go above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians, and we must ensure they have the resources they need to support healthy, safe communities,” Manchin said. “I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $3.4 million to strengthen job training services and technical assistance projects at the Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers and the Tug River Health Association, as well as enhance maternal and child health services throughout the state. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure quality, affordable health services for every West Virginian across the Mountain State.”

The HHS Maternal and Child Health Improvement Projects Program awarded $21,100 to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to support maternal and child health services throughout the Mountain State.

This program provides funding to states and non-profit organizations across the U.S. to help provide critical services, including parental education, pregnancy support and home visit resources.

The HHS Health Center Cluster Program awarded $1,749,862 to the Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers and $1,664,105 to the Tug River Health Association to strengthen job training and technical assistance projects.

“This vital funding empowers health care workers across West Virginia to continue and improve their services across the state,” Capito said. “HHS’s multi-million dollar investment will improve the Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers, Tug River Health Association and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to educate workers and help new parents get access to what they need. I look forward to seeing the opportunities this funding offers our state.”