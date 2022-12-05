© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Morrisey Calls For Tougher Fentanyl Legislation, New Federal Classification

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Shepherd Snyder
Published December 5, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST
A small bag of straight fentanyl on display at the State Crime Lab at the Ohio Attorney General's headquarters of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in 2015. Nebraska police say they seized 118 pounds of fentanyl in April.
The Washington Post
/
The Washington Post/Getty Images

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is renewing a request that Congress classify fentanyl as a “weapon of mass destruction” as part of his battle for tougher legislation against the opioid epidemic.

Morrisey made the announcement during a Monday conference calling for more federal action.

“This is a story worth paying attention to. Focus on the families of the victims, because that's the way we're going to turn this around,” Morrisey said.

He invited families of those who have died from fentanyl poisoning to speak about their experiences to drive his point home.

Morrisey is not the first to make this call. A group of 18 Attorneys General joined together with the request, led by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. In June, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, introduced a bill into the U.S. House of Representatives.

Morrisey also called for more oversight on the U.S. Department of State by the now-Republican majority House of Representatives and re-introducing Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy requiring asylum-seekers to stay in Mexico while waiting for their U.S. immigration court date. He also made public previous correspondence from social media companies like Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta, Snapchat and TikTok about their policies to combat fentanyl and drug dealing on their platforms.

Morrisey has previously hinted that he would make a bid for higher office, eyeing a spot for the 2024 election cycle, though it is as of yet unclear what seat he will be running for. He previously ran for Joe Manchin’s Senate seat in 2018.

Tags
Government Attorney General Patrick MorriseyFentanylOpioid EpidemicUS CongressU.S. House of Representatives
Shepherd Snyder
Eastern Panhandle Reporter, ssnyder@wvpublic.org, 304-449-4653
See stories by Shepherd Snyder
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content