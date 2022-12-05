Hanshaw Retains House Speaker Position In Caucus Vote

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, retained his position after the Republican House caucus on Sunday.

The vote was 53-30 with Hanshaw winning over challenger Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh. Five Republican delegates were absent. Steele announced his challenge back in August, campaigning on a more conservative platform.

Hanshaw begins his third two-year term as Speaker. He was first elected in August 2018 when then-Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, left the House for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. Hanshaw defeated then-Del. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, twice to maintain the position.

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, was confirmed for his second term as Senate President by acclimation of the Senate.

The caucus vote is non-binding, with delegates casting their official votes on Jan. 11, the first day of the 2023 general legislative session.