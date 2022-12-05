© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

Hanshaw Retains House Speaker Position In Caucus Vote

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published December 5, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST
Roger Hanshaw.jpg
Perry Bennett
/
WV Legislative Photography
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, speaks from his podium on Feb. 22, 2022.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, retained his position after the Republican House caucus on Sunday.

The vote was 53-30 with Hanshaw winning over challenger Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh. Five Republican delegates were absent. Steele announced his challenge back in August, campaigning on a more conservative platform.

Hanshaw begins his third two-year term as Speaker. He was first elected in August 2018 when then-Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, left the House for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. Hanshaw defeated then-Del. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, twice to maintain the position.

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, was confirmed for his second term as Senate President by acclimation of the Senate.

The caucus vote is non-binding, with delegates casting their official votes on Jan. 11, the first day of the 2023 general legislative session.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, House of Delegates, West Virginia Republican Party
Randy Yohe
Government Reporter, ryohe@wvpublic.org, 304-634-8123
