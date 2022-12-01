Republicans Increase Their Supermajority In W.Va. Senate

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Sen. Glenn Jeffries, formerly D-Putnam, has announced that he has filed to switch his party affiliation. Jeffries, now R-Putnam, will join the Republican caucus in the state Senate.

The switch now has Republicans occupying 31 of the 34 Senate seats.

In 2021, Jeffries wrote a letter to Berkshire Hathaway (BH) Chairman Warren Buffett inviting him to visit West Virginia. During the past year, Jeffries has hosted BH executives in West Virginia dozens of times. His persistence helped lead the company to bring two BH subsidiaries, Precision Castparts Corporation (PCC) and BHE Renewables, into Jackson County, where they will build a state-of-the art titanium melt facility that manufactures products for the aerospace and other industries on the site of the old Century Aluminum Plant.

In a posted statement, Jeffries said he will continue a pledge to work in a bipartisan way to find solutions for the biggest problems in West Virginia.

“I have the greatest respect for the many friends and supporters I have been blessed with during my time in public office,” Jeffries said. “I hope to continue and strengthen those relationships going forward.”

Jeffries said that when he first ran for election in 2016, he pledged to work in a bipartisan way to find solutions for the biggest problems in West Virginia. He said he plans to continue those efforts.

“Our politics have gotten so personal and difficult,” Jeffries said. “I want to make sure that I serve constituents and our state in a respectful, thoughtful way that leads to a better life for all West Virginians.”

In a press release, Tony Hodge, chairman of the Putnam County Republican Party and co-chair of the West Virginia Republican Party said he recently met with Jeffries to discuss his party switch.

“Glenn described himself to me as a ‘conservative,’” Hodge said. "He expressed his discomfort with the leftward direction of the Democratic Party and that he no longer identifies with them. We agreed his policy efforts in the state Senate would be elevated if he joined the majority Republican caucus.”

The only Putnam County seat that was not held by a Republican was the 8th Senatorial District seat occupied by Jefferies, who is not up for re-election until 2024.