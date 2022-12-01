© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

Federal Funding Helps Improve Water Quality In Rural Communities

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By WVPB Staff
Published December 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST
Water.jpg
Adobe Stock
/
Adobe Stock

Millions of federal dollars are coming to the state to help improve water safety and service.

Three projects will receive close to $10 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants program.

In a press release, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito highlighted the importance of these projects for the local communities.

“Strong, reliable wastewater and drinking water infrastructure is vital to the success of our communities,” she said.

Sen. Joe Manchin said this type of investment ensures not only the community’s physical health, but also economic health.

“Investing in our communities spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long-term jobs,” he said. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects.”

Mason County Public Service District will receive more than $5 million in grants and nearly $3 million in loans to make sewer system improvements throughout Mason County.

The Adrian Public Service District will receive close to $2 million to construct ten waterline extensions in unserved areas of the district and Randolph County, as well as upgrade the existing distribution system.

The remaining $30,000 will go to the town of Tunnelton to make permanent repairs to the town’s sewer collection system.

