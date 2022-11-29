Moore Capito Announces 2024 Run For W.Va. Governor

Del. Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, announced Tuesday on social and commercial media he is running for West Virginia governor in 2024.

Capito represents the 35th district in the House, where he serves as Chairman of the Judiciary Committee. In 2020, as Chairman of the West Virginia Republican Legislative Committee, he was the architect of the first Republican supermajority in history of West Virginia.

Capito calls himself a West Virginia conservative Republican. In a press release, he said his administration would reduce taxes, incentivize investment in the state's natural resources and improve student achievement.

On his website, Capito said after graduating college, he worked in Washington, D.C., to begin his career in public service. He said he worked for the Republican Majority in the United States Congress, and served on the staff of the Secretary of Defense.

Capito is the son of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and the grandson of former governor and congressman Arch Moore. Capito’s cousin, State Treasurer Riley Moore, recently announced he is running for U.S. Congress.

Businessman Chris Miller, the son of U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va, has announced he is running for governor. State Auditor J.B. McCuskey announced Tuesday morning he is considering a run for governor, and Secretary of State Mac Warner wrote a letter to supporters hinting at a run for governor in 2024. All are Republicans.

No Democrats have announced a run for governor yet.