Government

Justice 'Seriously Considering' 2024 U.S. Senate Run

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published November 22, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST
Governor Jim Justice speaks at his virtual press briefing, June 26, 2020
Office of Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice says others declaring their candidacy has nothing to do with his political decisions.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Updated 1:41 p.m., Nov. 22, 2022

During his Tuesday coronavirus briefing, Gov. Jim Justice said he will soon make an announcement regarding a possible run for the U.S Senate seat open in 2024.

"I'm really thinking really hard about it," Justice said. "I'm very seriously considering running for Senate."

Last week, another Republican, Rep. Alex Mooney, announced his intention to run for the seat currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has also suggested he may run for a federal office in 2024. Manchin hasn’t said if he’ll run again.

Justice said others declaring their candidacy has nothing to do with his political decisions. He said he has been seriously considering a senate run for a while and is consulting with his family.

"I’m doing a lot of thinking and planning and everything," Justice said. "Discussions are ongoing with my family and lots of folks but serious, serious consideration.”

Justice said regardless of his decision, he will be an active governor the next two years. He said he’s "not going to sit around and just hang out."

Gov. Jim Justice, U.S. Senate, Joe Manchin, Rep. Alex Mooney, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Randy Yohe
Government Reporter, ryohe@wvpublic.org, 304-634-8123
Randy Yohe
