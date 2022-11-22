Justice 'Seriously Considering' 2024 U.S. Senate Run

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Updated 1:41 p.m., Nov. 22, 2022

During his Tuesday coronavirus briefing, Gov. Jim Justice said he will soon make an announcement regarding a possible run for the U.S Senate seat open in 2024.

"I'm really thinking really hard about it," Justice said. "I'm very seriously considering running for Senate."

Last week, another Republican, Rep. Alex Mooney, announced his intention to run for the seat currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has also suggested he may run for a federal office in 2024. Manchin hasn’t said if he’ll run again.

Justice said others declaring their candidacy has nothing to do with his political decisions. He said he has been seriously considering a senate run for a while and is consulting with his family.

"I’m doing a lot of thinking and planning and everything," Justice said. "Discussions are ongoing with my family and lots of folks but serious, serious consideration.”

Justice said regardless of his decision, he will be an active governor the next two years. He said he’s "not going to sit around and just hang out."