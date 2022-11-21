State Treasurer Riley Moore Announces Run For U.S. Congress

Speaking from his home in Harpers Ferry on Monday, the former state delegate said he will run as a Republican in 2024 for the 2nd Congressional District seat now held by Rep. Alex Mooney, who announced last week he’s running for U.S. Senate in 2024.

“My track record speaks for itself,“ Moore said. “I've been a conservative fighter as your state treasurer, and that is exactly what I'm going to do when I go to Washington.”

Moore said he will continue his conservative fight in support of fossil fuels and national energy independence.

“I've been fighting the woke corporations, woke capitalism and the ESG movement in this country. I was the first state treasurer in this country to divest BlackRock out of our state treasury funds,” Moore said. “I was the first state treasurer to come up with a restricted financial institution list that put woke banks on it for boycotting the fossil fuel industry in the state of West Virginia.”

As state shepherd of the Hope Scholarship Program, Moore said he will push to create national educational savings accounts across America.

“This should be a federal program, we must have school choice for all of our children. You see the national test scores, they are abysmal,” Moore said. “Fourth grade and eighth grade reading and math has never been lower. We have to put our children first. There's a war going on with the family in this country, and we have to be able to give them choice over indoctrination.”

Moore said he’d fight to better train a United States workforce to bring jobs back home from China. He proposed putting more tariffs on Chinese products to help correct a trade imbalance.

Moore continues a West Virginia Republican family political legacy as the nephew of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and the grandson of three-time Gov. Arch Moore.