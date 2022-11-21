National Park Service Plans Demolition For Dilapidated Structures

The National Park Service (NPS) wants to demolish 16 structures in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

The NPS says the structures are hazardous, non-historic and abandoned. Dilapidated, overgrown conditions create maintenance burdens and areas that are vulnerable to trespassing. They expect to save about $800,000 a year in maintenance and law enforcement costs. The project already has funding from the Great American Outdoors Act and the Legacy Restoration Fund.

The money is part of an effort to address the extensive maintenance backlog in National Parks.

The public is invited to attend an open house on Thursday Dec. 8 in Glen Jean from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Glen Jean Bank to learn more about the NPS plans.

NPS expects the demolition will also free up staff and financial resources for maintaining other facilities and resources that park visitors can use.

The structures/areas to be removed through this project are:



Ajax Mines Grounds (Items to be removed include large pipes, mechanical apparatus, and fences)

Ajax Pump Station Building

Billy Jo Adkins House

Burnwood Maintenance Storage Building

Burnwood Ranger Storage Building

Burnwood Ranger Storage Shed

Clarence Plumley House, Meadow Creek

Dun Glen Boat Storage/Emergency Cache (Constructed by NPS)

Glade Creek Restroom

Glenwood Corp River Road Cabins (Structures have been removed. Next phase work will include remediating old septic systems and revegetating area)

Grandview Resource Stewardship Office

Jonny and Brenda Adkins House

Julian Mark Richmond House

Julian Mark Richmond Shed

Samuel Ames Garage

Samuel Ames House

Courtesy / The National Park Service plans to demolish more structures like this on the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.