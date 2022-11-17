Manchin Seeks To Raise Awareness Of State’s 9,500 Homeless Students

There are more than 9,500 students experiencing homelessness in West Virginia.

Last school year, one in every four kids in Clay County was homeless, making it the highest rate in the state, according to data from the state education department.

These are kids who, under the federal definition, lack a permanent place to sleep, which includes kids living in cars or encampments and those who are in unstable sheltered conditions, like crashing on a friend’s couch.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is leading a bipartisan effort in Washington, D.C. to designate this November as National Homeless Children and Youth Awareness Month. He introduced the resolution Thursday alongside U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-ME.

The resolution is supported by several groups, including the American Federation of Teachers, the National Alliance to End Homelessness and the National Association of School Psychologists.

“Every child deserves to have a roof over their head and a warm, safe place to sleep at night,” Manchin said. “Ending homelessness among children and youth continues to be one of my top priorities, and it is more important than ever that we work together to address this heartbreaking issue.”

Since 2019, Manchin has announced millions of dollars in federal funding to address student homelessness in West Virginia.