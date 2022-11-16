© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

W.Va. Ambulances See Reimbursement Rate Increase

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Shepherd Snyder
Published November 16, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST
West Virginia ambulance
wikimedia
/
Wikimedia Commons

State ambulance services will receive an additional 10 percent in reimbursement from the Department of Health and Human Resources starting immediately and retroactively to July 1.

The increase is set to give more than 200 ambulance providers nearly $12 million in additional reimbursements each fiscal year.

The increase comes from a request Gov. Jim Justice made to DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch last June. Crouch said these funds are important because a large amount of the state’s ambulance services operate in rural areas with limited healthcare options.

“We really support those folks and what they do, they’re some of our local heroes throughout the state,” Crouch said during Justice’s COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.

The new rate matches Medicare, which is the maximum amount allowed by law.

The rate increase is part of a plan to overcome a shortage of EMTs and paramedics. West Virginia lost more than 1,900 responders over three years, or one-third of its workforce.

Justice previously announced $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for EMS agency relief, and part of those funds went towards providing five mobile certification ambulances providing free training to prospective EMTs and paramedics.

Tags
Government EMTEMT ShortageMedicareAmbulanceEMSGov. Jim JusticeBill Crouch
Shepherd Snyder
Eastern Panhandle Reporter, ssnyder@wvpublic.org, 304-449-4653
See stories by Shepherd Snyder
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content