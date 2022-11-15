© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Mooney Announces 2024 Senate Run

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Amelia Knisely
Published November 15, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Alex Mooney
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
Congressman Alex Mooney announced Tuesday that he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2024.

Congressman Alex Mooney will run for the U.S. Senate in 2024.

Mooney, a Republican who last week easily won reelection to a fifth term in Congress, made the announcement Tuesday on MetroNews “Talkline.”

“I’m announcing it right now that I’m officially running for the U.S. Senate. I’m all in,” he said.

Mooney looks to take the seat from Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who has been in office since 2010.

“I’m not happy with the U.S. Senate results to be perfectly honest,” Mooney continued. “I think West Virginians need to take the Republican seats in two years for the sake of this country.”

Democrats maintained control of the U.S. Senate following last week’s election. Control of the House of Representatives is still to be determined, though Republicans inched closer Monday night.

Mooney criticized Manchin Tuesday during his announcement and called Manchin a “the chief enabler” of President Joe Biden’s policies, which Mooney said are a threat to West Virginia values. Mooney was previously backed by President Donald Trump.

Manchin has not yet announced if he’ll run in 2024.

“A robust democratic process has never been more important to our country, and Sen. Manchin encourages every candidate who values public service to enter the race,” Manchin’s Communications Director Sam Runyon said in a statement Tuesday following Mooney’s announcement.

Mooney’s bid for the Senate comes as he is the subject of two ongoing House Ethics Committee investigations alleging he used campaign money for personal expenses and accepted a trip to Aruba paid for by a campaign client and family friend.

Mooney has said his office is fully cooperating with the committee.

Tags
Government U.S. House of RepresentativesAlex MooneyJoe ManchinElection
Amelia Knisely
Reporter, aknisely@wvpublic.org
See stories by Amelia Knisely
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content