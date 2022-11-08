LIVE BLOG: W.Va. 2022 General Election

Updated on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:20 p.m.

West Virginians are returning to the polls again Tuesday.

Half of the members of the state Senate are on the ballot along with the entire House of Delegates. This is also the first time voters in the Mountain State will vote in the single-member Delegate districts or senatorial districts that changed after the 2020 census.

The big items on the ballot, however, are four proposed amendments to the state constitution. One of those proposed changes alters the way counties levy taxes. Another gives the West Virginia Legislature the authority to issue rules about state school curricula.

Read about all four amendments:



Amendment 1: The Power To Impeach

Amendment 2: Eliminating the business equipment and inventory taxes and the property tax on vehicles

Amendment 3: Allowing Church Incorporation

Amendment 4: Deciding Authority Over W.Va. Public Education

West Virginia Public Broadcasting's (WVPB) news team is speaking with voters throughout the day. Check back to our live blog to hear what they're saying.

Tune in to WVPB Radio at 6 p.m. to hear Government Reporter Randy Yohe share reports from around the state.

Polls in West Virginia close at 7:30 p.m.

——

Southern West Virginia

Our reporter Jessica Lilly has been talking with voters in Mercer County. Voters there are interested to see if proposed amendments will pass. For school teacher Kimberly Yahya, voting is a family tradition.

"We're full of teachers," Yahya said. "My uncle is on the Mercer County Board of Education. He's the president of the board. My sister's a teacher. My dad was a teacher. So lots of teachers in our family."

Yahya said she always votes and on this Election Day, her main goal was to vote against Amendments 2 and 4.

"They're going to take away our public money," she said. "So I was hoping a lot of teachers would come out in public to support keeping that money in our schools.”

Kim’s daughter Bailey stayed close by her mother while she cast her votes. Bailey said she enjoys the trip to polls and is particularly fond of the sticker.

“We always bring our kids, so that they can see that it's important to vote, and just set that example,” Yahya said.

Jessica Lilly / West Virginia Public Broadcasting Bailey, escorted her mother, Kim Yahya, to the polls on Tuesday.

Another Mercer County voter, 65-year-old Jeffery Johnson, was interested in Amendment 2 and the potential impact on local finances. Johnson works as a grant writer and project administrator.

“I always vote," he said. "I believe it's important to exercise your franchise and cast your opinion, whether you win or lose.”

Johnson said he voted against Amendment 2.

“I wasn't satisfied with their explanation on how they were going to replace the property taxes for the money needed by the county governments," he said. "And I think that in the future, when the West Virginia budget might be facing a deficit, they'll come up with a tax that's even worse. So I say, if it's not broke, don't fix it.”

Johnson said the other amendments, for him, didn't spark passion for or against.