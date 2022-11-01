© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

Funding Delivered For Gas Line Project In Mercer County 

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published November 1, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT
52470935289_a8c0d57c84_k.jpg
Courtesy
/
Office Of Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice presented the Mercer County Commission with a check for almost $2 million.

Gov. Jim Justice announced nearly $2 million on Tuesday in Mercer County to help bring natural gas to the Cumberland Industrial Park. The natural gas line will run under and along John Nash Boulevard.

Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer says it’s another feature meant to attract businesses off of Interstate 77 at exit one.

“Those people who were out in the industrial park to be able to use natural gas out there,” Archer said, “It's a very good selling point to bring in new businesses and other developments.”

Other facilities off of the exit include the New River Soccer Complex and the headquarters for the Bluefield Area Transit system.

Archer says the county will use $1 million from American Rescue Plan funds in addition to another $2 million from federal funds.

Jessica Lilly
Southern W.Va. Bureau Chief, Reporter/Producer
