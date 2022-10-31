PSC Considers Appalachian Power’s Price To Contract Customer, Black Diamond Power 

The Public Service Commission (PSC) is reviewing an electricity purchase agreement between Appalachian Power and Black Diamond Power that could see the power bills for customers in three counties go up.

Black Diamond Power supplies electricity to about 5,300 customers in Clay, Wyoming and Raleigh Counties.

If the company’s proposed consolidated purchased power surcharge is approved, some customers would see an increase of more than $6 on their monthly bill.

Consolidated billing simplifies billing for the customer but also results in higher rates.

Special contract customers, such as Black Diamond, would not be affected by other surcharges imposed by Appalachian Power, including the approximately $297 million European Norms Electrical Certification (ENEC) request currently pending before the PSC.

A public hearing is Tuesday, Nov. 1st, in Clay. An evidentiary hearing on the matter will be held Wednesday in Charleston.

