W.Va. Voting Primer — Two Weeks Before Election Day

Early in-person voting runs from Oct. 26 until Nov. 5. Check with your local county clerk’s office for locations.

Registered voters who are ill, disabled, traveling or studying outside their home counties can vote absentee. Voters can request an absentee ballot by getting an application from their local clerk’s office or online at GoVoteWV.com. That application needs to be mailed or hand-delivered by Nov. 2.

Completed absentee ballots must be mailed and postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8. Hand-delivered absentee ballots must be taken to your county clerk’s office 24 hours before Election Day. No one person may deliver more than two voters’ absentee ballots.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said it's vital to understand there are four different amendment issues on the ballot. He asked all voters to read and research each amendment before they vote.

“I don’t want confusion. At that point, it's too late to start asking questions about what this means, or about the nuances of it,” Warner said. “That also can cause delays in polling places, and we want clients to move smoothly.”

Identification is required to vote. Forms of acceptable ID include a driver's license, U.S. passport, birth certificate or voter registration cards. The ID must be current - not expired.

Earlier this year, West Virginia redrew its voting districts based on the 2020 Census. Nov. 8 is the first major election since the changes. Warner said going from 67, multi member districts to 100 single member districts in the West Virginia House of Delegates caused the county clerk's to get those district and precinct lines drawn very precisely.

He said any voter precinct confusion during the May primary has been straightened out.

“Clerks are much happier right now,” Warner said. “They're still quite busy. But there aren't those concerns over redistricting and getting that information out to the voters. Things are going much more smoothly here with the general election.”

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

With at least ten primary races decided by 10 votes or less, some by one vote, Warner said every cast ballot counts. He said America’s political, social, economic concerns have caused some division, and voting is the rational remedy.

“The place to settle this is not in the streets. We don't need any buildings being burned down, or January 6, or any of that sort of thing,” Warner said. “We need people to get out and vote the American way, at the ballot box.”

Voters can find all the information needed to cast an educated ballot at GoVoteWV.com .

You can find the stories about all four amendments on the West Virginia Public Broadcasting website.