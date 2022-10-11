New Online Tool Helps Voters Prepare For Election

With the Nov. 8 General Election less than a month away, the West Virginia Secretary of State announced an online tool to help voters prepare.

Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Tuesday that voters can now access an interactive sample ballot tool at GoVoteWV.com.

The tool allows voters to review their specific ballot, practice making their selections, and print their sample ballot for later review.

As in past elections, traditional sample ballot images will also be posted online at GoVoteWV.com, or voters can contact their county clerk at any time to request a traditional sample ballot.

This is the first election since West Virginia redistricted and moved to single-member districts for the House of Delegates, and there are four amendments to the state constitution on November’s ballot.

Oct. 18 is the last day for an eligible resident of West Virginia to register to vote for the general election. Early, in-person voting begins on Oct. 26 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 5.