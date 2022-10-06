Hatfield-McCoy Trail Riders Can Win UTVs In State Giveaway

Trail riders who purchase permits for West Virginia’s Hatfield-McCoy trails can win one of two high-performance UTV’s, or side-by-side ultimate terrain vehicles.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism is offering the giveaway to encourage riders to explore West Virginia’s fall colors.

Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield McCoy trails before Nov. 15 will be entered to win the prize and the two winners will be randomly selected on Dec. 15.

“The Hatfield-McCoy Trails have been an incredible draw for many visitors to our state, as well as our in-state residents,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “Last year alone, 29,500 new riders explored the expansive trail system.”

One UTV will be awarded to an in-state resident, while the second UTV will be given to an out-of-state resident. Anyone who currently holds a Hatfield-McCoy Trail permit for 2022 is automatically entered to win.

Permits cost $50 for non-residents and $26.50 for West Virginia residents.