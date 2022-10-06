© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Hatfield-McCoy Trail Riders Can Win UTVs In State Giveaway

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published October 6, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT
WV_FALL_ATV_0414.jpg
West Virginia Department of Tourism
The West Virginia Department of Tourism is offering the giveaway to encourage riders to explore West Virginia’s fall colors.

Trail riders who purchase permits for West Virginia’s Hatfield-McCoy trails can win one of two high-performance UTV’s, or side-by-side ultimate terrain vehicles.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism is offering the giveaway to encourage riders to explore West Virginia’s fall colors.

Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield McCoy trails before Nov. 15 will be entered to win the prize and the two winners will be randomly selected on Dec. 15.

“The Hatfield-McCoy Trails have been an incredible draw for many visitors to our state, as well as our in-state residents,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “Last year alone, 29,500 new riders explored the expansive trail system.”

One UTV will be awarded to an in-state resident, while the second UTV will be given to an out-of-state resident. Anyone who currently holds a Hatfield-McCoy Trail permit for 2022 is automatically entered to win.

Permits cost $50 for non-residents and $26.50 for West Virginia residents.

Hatfield-McCoy Trail permits can be purchased at any Hatfield-McCoy Trailhead facility: Bearwallow, Buffalo Mountain, Cabwaylingo, Devil Anse, Ivy Branch, Pinnacle Creek, Pocahontas, Rockhouse and Warrior, along with the Hatfield-McCoy Trails Welcome Center and Country Roads Visitor Center; or at one of over 130 authorized HMT permit vendor locations such as local ATV outfitters stores and a variety of lodging providers.

Tags
Government Hatfield McCoy TrailsHatfield McCoy Recreation AuthorityHatfield-McCoy Trail SystemATV OutpostWest Virginia Division of Tourism
Randy Yohe
Government Reporter, ryohe@wvpublic.org, 304-634-8123
See stories by Randy Yohe
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content