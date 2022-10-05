Tire Collection Events Scheduled Through End Of November

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is organizing tire collection events throughout the state.

The collections are organized by the agency’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP), which helps organize litter cleanups around West Virginia. The program has organized 13 tire events in October and November.

The October events include:

Logan County: Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old KCity Lot on Enterprise Drive in Mount Gay

The November events include:

Greenbrier County: Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Rainelle

Car or light truck tires, 16 inches or less and off the rims are accepted, with a limit of 10 tires per West Virginia resident.