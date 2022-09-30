© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

DEP Kicks Off Program To Remove Abandoned Structures

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Shepherd Snyder
Published September 30, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT
Abandoned home in Huntington.
David Adkins
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Abandoned home in Huntington.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is set to remove abandoned structures throughout the state’s communities.

The new program was created by the West Virginia Legislature in 2021, with more than $9 million being assigned to it last March.

It officially kicked off Friday in Mercer County, with the first abandoned property in Mataoka being ceremoniously bulldozed.

Ed Maguire, the director of the Office of the Environmental Advocate for the DEP announced which communities would receive the funding during a live broadcast with Gov. Jim Justice’s office Friday afternoon.

Towns and counties included are:

  • Buckhannon 
  • Clendenin
  • Elkins
  • Hinton
  • Mannington
  • Montgomery
  • Nitro
  • Oak Hill
  • Parkersburg 
  • Parsons
  • Salem
  • Smithers
  • Thomas
  • Wellsburg
  • St. Albans
  • Princeton
  • Bluefield
  • Logan County
  • McDowell County

The project is set to take roughly one year. More communities are likely to be announced in a potential second phase.

Tags
Government Department of Environmental ProtectionGovernor Jim JusticeMercer CountyAbandoned Properties
Shepherd Snyder
Eastern Panhandle Reporter, ssnyder@wvpublic.org, 304-449-4653
See stories by Shepherd Snyder
