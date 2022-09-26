Deadline Extended For Eastern Kentucky Aid

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the deadline for Eastern Kentucky residents to apply for aid from last July’s flooding.

The original deadline was about to expire, but at the request of the commonwealth, FEMA has extended the deadline to Oct. 28 for Eastern Kentucky homeowners and renters.

This declaration covers survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties.

Kentuckians can apply for federal disaster assistance several ways:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for other languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA the number for that service.

Visit a FEMA disaster recovery center to apply. Find the nearest recovery center by visiting www.fema.gov/drc or by calling the FEMA Helpline.

Apply online by visiting, disasterAssistance.gov

Or use the FEMA mobile app. Open the FEMA app and select “Talk to FEMA in person.”

View below for an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance:

FEMA Accessible: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. The assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for social security, Medicaid or other benefits.

Flooding in the region lasted several days. On July 29, President Joe Biden declared the region a federal disaster. Thirty nine people died. An untold number of houses were damaged or destroyed.

