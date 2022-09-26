© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Deadline Extended For Eastern Kentucky Aid

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published September 26, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT
Kentucky Flooding - Submerged Vehicle - FEMA
Brynn Anderson
/
AP
FILE - A truck is sunk in water after massive flooding in Hindman, Ky., Aug. 2, 2022. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear complained Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, and urged those getting turned down to take their cases directly to agency representatives in the region.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the deadline for Eastern Kentucky residents to apply for aid from last July’s flooding.

The original deadline was about to expire, but at the request of the commonwealth, FEMA has extended the deadline to Oct. 28 for Eastern Kentucky homeowners and renters.

This declaration covers survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties.

Kentuckians can apply for federal disaster assistance several ways:

  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for other languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA the number for that service.
  • Visit a FEMA disaster recovery center to apply. Find the nearest recovery center by visiting www.fema.gov/drc or by calling the FEMA Helpline.
  • Apply online by visiting, disasterAssistance.gov
  • Or use the FEMA mobile app. Open the FEMA app and select “Talk to FEMA in person.”

View below for an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance:

FEMA Accessible: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. The assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for social security, Medicaid or other benefits.

Flooding in the region lasted several days. On July 29, President Joe Biden declared the region a federal disaster. Thirty nine people died. An untold number of houses were damaged or destroyed.

Eric Douglas
Eric Douglas
