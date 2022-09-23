Justice Celebrates Groundbreaking of Wheeling Road Improvement Project

Gov. Jim Justice and BabyDog were on the corner of Market and 10th Streets in downtown Wheeling Friday morning to break ground on the multimillion dollar road improvement project Wheeling Streetscape Project Friday.

The approximately $32 million project will add ADA-compliant curb cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative traffic signals, plants and trees.

“This is an incredible community,” Justice said. “But from the first day that I drove in here, I thought if we don't get this fixed, who in the world is going to want to come to the town of Wheeling?”

Justice was joined by Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston and Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott, who called the project the most exciting thing to happen to the city in 20 years.

“When it's done it's going to be the most pedestrian friendly downtown of the state, I'm convinced of that,” Elliott said. “It's gonna be really a great flagship for the state of West Virginia, for people to get off I-70 and come drive through it. So we're thrilled.”

The Wheeling Streetscape Project is expected to be completed in 2024.