West Virginia Enters Bid To Host Olympic Event

West Virginia has Olympic aspirations as the state makes a bid to host an Olympic trial.

Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia has submitted a bid to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

“Hosting this event would be a tremendous honor for our great state and a big opportunity for many, many reasons,” Justice said. “I’m proud to see our partners in Morgantown stepping up to the plate to take on a project of this magnitude.”

The diving trials will select the Olympic team to represent the USA at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, France.

Opened in the fall of 2019, the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park has previously hosted USA Diving and NCAA Diving events, and will host the USA Diving’s Winter Nationals event in December.

“The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park is a prime example of how tourism development helps improve the local quality of life,” said Susan Riddle, president and CEO of VMCCVB. “Numerous groups collaborated and committed to building the facility, and now, the Convention and Visitors Bureau attracts and sells the use of the facility to major events regularly. Events have a tremendous positive economic impact and the community benefits from the use of a world-class facility.”

USA Diving will publicly announce the winner of the bid in early January 2023.