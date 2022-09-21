© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

W.Va. Transportation Department Hiring Trainees, Inspectors

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published September 21, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT
Marshall County
Wikimedia Commons
The West Virginia Department of Transportation is taking applications for workers in Marshall County through Oct. 8.



The openings are for entry-level transportation engineering technician trainees and bridge inspectors, the department said in a news release.

Marshall County will host a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 18 at Marshall County headquarters in Moundsville.

The engineering technician trainee program combines online training courses and field experience and offers academic credit while working full time.

Bridge safety inspectors visit and inspect the state's bridges to plan maintenance, repairs and other work.

Applicants should apply online at the WVDOT Careers page. That will be followed by an email test, and applicants who pass the test should bring the email notification to the hiring event.

