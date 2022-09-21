Resources Available To Prevent Veteran Suicide In Southern W.Va. 

The Beckley VA Medical Center wants more people to know about the resources available to prevent veteran suicide. Suicide rates among veterans are more than 50 percent higher than civilian adults. The VA is hosting events in September, which is Suicide Prevention Month.

Sixteen veterans on average take their own life each day. Data from 2020 shows that 6,146 veterans died by suicide that year. The number has been declining since 2006 but there’s still more work to do.

This month, and throughout the year, veterans can find help at VA hospitals across the country, including in Beckley, West Virginia.

Beckley VA is partnering with Active Southern West Virginia to host a walk at Little Beaver State Park next week. Anyone can join the Suicide Prevention walk on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.

On the national level, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Ad Council centralized a website called VA.gov/REACH, where veterans can find resources to help. There are also images available to download and share on social media to help spread the word.

The campaign “Don’t Wait. Reach Out” encourages veterans to do just that.

Civilians can also help by checking in with the veterans in their life and encouraging them to reach out if they need support.

Help is available at Beckley VAMC for veterans year round. Learn more by visiting Beckley VA’s website and the Beckley VA on Facebook.