© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Quail Stocking Program Set To Release 20,000 Wild Birds In W.Va.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Shepherd Snyder
Published September 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT
A quail pen on display during Gov. Jim Justice's announcement stream Wednesday afternoon.
WV Governor's Office
A quail pen on display during Gov. Jim Justice's announcement stream Wednesday afternoon.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is beginning a program to restock quail in the state’s wild areas.

Stocking is the process of raising birds up to a certain age before releasing them into a designated habitat. A total of 20,000 quail are set to be stocked in seven locations around the state through October with 12,000 already having been released since August.

Those locations include:

  • Cross Creek Wildlife Management Area
  • Pleasant Creek Wildlife Management Area
  • Huttonsville State Farm Wildlife Management Area
  • Burnsville Lake Wildlife Management Area
  • Frozen Camp Wildlife Management Area
  • Laurel Lake Wildlife Management Area
  • Greenbrier State Forest

The program, called the “Governor’s Quail Stocking Initiative,” is of personal interest to Gov. Jim Justice, who is an avid fowl hunter. He said he hopes to see a regeneration of 10 to 30 percent in the state’s population.
“It's a cheap way of introducing quail back into West Virginia, and a very hopeful way of getting significant regeneration,” Justice said. “And then off we go.”

Quail used to be a common sight in West Virginia, but habitat loss starting 50 years ago saw a massive decrease in their numbers. A previous attempt was made to reintroduce quail to West Virginia in 2020, releasing wild birds from Texas at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County.

Tags
Government WildlifeBirdsQuailGov. Jim JusticeDivision of Natural Resources
Shepherd Snyder
Eastern Panhandle Reporter, ssnyder@wvpublic.org, 304-433-4288
See stories by Shepherd Snyder
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content