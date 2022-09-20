© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

W.Va. Magistrate Court Fines, Fees Can Now Be Paid Online

By Associated Press
Published September 20, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT
Fines, fees and costs accrued in West Virginia magistrate courts can now be paid online.

Payments can be made through a portal developed by the state Supreme Court's administrative office and West Virginia Interactive. Individuals can enter their case number and pay the amount owed with a credit or debit card without having to physically visit a court office, the Supreme Court said in a news release.

There is a $2 fee for each transaction, which covers the cost of creating and operating the payment system.

“The online payment system will make it easier for West Virginians to pay their fines and court costs,” Chief Justice John Hutchison said. “Magistrate court funds many important things, including community corrections, law enforcement training, court security, courthouse improvements, and the per diem regional jail fee."

Associated Press
