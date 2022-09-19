© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Low-Interest Loans Available Following Storms In W.Va.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published September 19, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT
‎Cabell County, West Virginia

Low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses and people affected by severe storms and flooding in West Virginia last spring, the U.S. Small Business Administration said.

The declaration covers Cabell County and adjacent counties of Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne in West Virginia and Gallia and Lawrence in Ohio, the agency said in a news release.

The storms occurred May 6.

The SBA will have an outreach center open in Huntington through Sept. 29. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Up to $2 million can be borrowed by businesses and private nonprofit organizations to repair or replace real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets damaged or destroyed by the disaster, the agency said.

Other assistance is also available to small businesses, homeowners and renters, the agency said.

More information is available at (800) 659-2955. The filing deadline for physical property damage is Nov. 14 and for economic injury is June 15.

