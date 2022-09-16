© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

Justice Signs Abortion Bill Into Law

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published September 16, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT
Governor Jim Justice speaks at his virtual press briefing, June 26, 2020
Office of Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice says the new abortion law contains 'reasonable and logical' exceptions.

Gov. Jim Justice signed House Bill 302 into law Friday, a measure banning abortions, with limited exceptions, in West Virginia.

In his Friday coronavirus briefing, Justice called the signed bill the ‘protect life’ law. He said he wanted the legislature to bring him a bill that contained ‘reasonable and logical’ exceptions.

The law outlaws abortions in West Virginia except in cases when the mother’s life is in danger, or instances of rape and incest that are reported to law enforcement in a timely manner. Any abortion performed must be done so in a hospital within eight weeks for adults and 14 weeks for minors.

“I believe wholeheartedly that it does one thing that is absolutely so important,’ Justice said. “It does protect life.”

Justice said the bulk of the new abortion law is effective from passage. He said any criminal penalties contained in the law will take effect in 90 days.

The new ban on abortion makes West Virginia the 2nd state to pass a ban on abortion since the Supreme Court reversed Roe vs. Wade in June.

Government Abortion billGov. Jim JusticeEffective from Passage
Randy Yohe
Government Reporter, ryohe@wvpublic.org, 304-634-8123
See stories by Randy Yohe
