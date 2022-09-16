Justice Signs Abortion Bill Into Law

Gov. Jim Justice signed House Bill 302 into law Friday, a measure banning abortions, with limited exceptions, in West Virginia.

In his Friday coronavirus briefing, Justice called the signed bill the ‘protect life’ law. He said he wanted the legislature to bring him a bill that contained ‘reasonable and logical’ exceptions.

The law outlaws abortions in West Virginia except in cases when the mother’s life is in danger, or instances of rape and incest that are reported to law enforcement in a timely manner. Any abortion performed must be done so in a hospital within eight weeks for adults and 14 weeks for minors.

“I believe wholeheartedly that it does one thing that is absolutely so important,’ Justice said. “It does protect life.”

Justice said the bulk of the new abortion law is effective from passage. He said any criminal penalties contained in the law will take effect in 90 days.

The new ban on abortion makes West Virginia the 2nd state to pass a ban on abortion since the Supreme Court reversed Roe vs. Wade in June.

