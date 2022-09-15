State Receives Federal Funding For Healthcare Workers

Federal funding has been approved to support student loan repayment for healthcare workers in West Virginia.

Senator Joe Manchin, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced close to $700,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

The DHHR’s Office of Rural Health offers a loan repayment program in exchange for service in a Health Professional Shortage Area in the state.

Healthcare workers can receive loan repayments of $40,000 after two years of service, or up to $90,000 after four years.

A similar program through the DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health provides loan repayment for clinical professions including counseling, psychology, and/or social work therapists.