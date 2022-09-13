© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Millions Announced For Crime Victims Support

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Chris Schulz
Published September 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT
Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday evening close to $17 million in grants for Victims of Crime Assistance programs. The funding will go towards more than 80 public and private non-profit entities throughout the state.

The Victims of Crime Act or VOCA Fund was created by Congress in 1984 to provide federal support to state and local programs that assist victims of crime.

VOCA funds provide direct services like counseling, court advocacy and support services to victims of crimes including domestic violence, child abuse and elder abuse.

These funds from the U.S. Department of Justice are administered by the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.

In recent years, reduced deposits in the fund threatened victim support programs nationwide, but the passage of the VOCA Fix Act in 2021 ensured funding returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Chris Schulz
North Central/Morgantown Reporter, cschulz@wvpublic.org, 304-284-1497, @SchulzReports
