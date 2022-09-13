$500 Million Solar Energy Powered Aerospace Plant Coming To Jackson County

Gov. Jim Justice announced that Berkshire Hathaway Energy is investing $500 million and purchasing more than 2,000 acres of state-owned land in Ravenswood, West Virginia. They will develop a first of its kind, renewable energy microgrid powered industrial hub. The energy will come from solar power.

The first announced business on the site is the Precision Castparts Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway incorporated business. The company will develop a facility that will use 100 percent renewable energy to manufacture titanium products for aerospace and other industries.

“This project demonstrates how investing in clean energy can revive economies that have served our country’s energy needs for decades,” said BHE Renewables President and CEO Alicia Knapp. “We are thrilled to partner with PCC and West Virginia to deliver this landmark renewable energy solution, hundreds of jobs and significant economic development.”

PCC Metals President Steve Wright added, “Our future facility is an outstanding opportunity to use clean energy as we invest in further strengthening our position as a world leader in titanium metals. Manufacturing our products with 100% renewable energy benefits PCC and our customers as we strive to minimize the impact of our operations and wisely use natural resources.”

Justice said the Ravenswood project will serve as the foundation for additional pivotal investments in West Virginia.

“This is a monumental announcement that will pay dividends for generations to come. The partnership we are forging with BHE Renewables and PCC is testament to West Virginia’s ability to compete on the world stage and recruit world-class companies like these to our state,” Justice said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the fact that West Virginia will help lead the way into a new era of renewable energy microgrid-powered manufacturing. I can never thank BHE Renewables and PCC enough for their commitment to West Virginia and for the jobs and economic ripple effects this partnership will bring.”

The announcement comes one day after the legislature passed a bill that creates a certified industrial business expansion development program to recruit and develop renewable energy industries.

The Jackson County site, former home of the Century Aluminum plant, is one of two green industrial sites included in the new law. The second site is yet to be determined.

