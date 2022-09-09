State Flags To Fly At Half Staff For Queen

Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation — in accordance with a presidential proclamation — ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff immediately. The order continues through sunset on the day of interment, in honor and remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

According to British protocol, the United Kingdom will be in mourning for 10 days and the funeral will be held on Sept. 18.

“Cathy and I send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family as they mourn the loss of their Queen, mother, and grandmother,” Justice said. “Queen Elizabeth II was a monumental figure not just in the UK, but for the world. As the longest reigning monarch, she saw decades of change and should always be remembered for all she gave to her country.”

The queen ascended to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952 and was the longest-reigning British monarch with her reign of more than 70 years.