Government

Medicaid And CHIP Eligibility Check Will Return

Published September 2, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
Doctors Seek Higher Fees From Health Insurers
NPR

As President Joe Biden is expected to end the nation's public health emergency later this year, pandemic related relief programs are going back to previous levels.

More than 200,000 West Virginia children and their parents will have to renew their membership in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Those enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP should prepare for the shift.

Most children covered with CHIP will still qualify for the health insurance program.

West Virginia parents who still qualify should receive a renewal letter in the mail. Parents should fill it out and send it back quickly to avoid delays.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said residents who currently have health insurance with Medicaid or CHIP should check their mail and make sure the state has the correct contact information.

Most Medicaid eligibility and all CHIP eligibility is based on income and the current federal poverty level.

Find more information on eligibility and enrollment requirements in West Virginia, visit this link.

