Three W.Va. Counties To Benefit From Additional American Rescue Plan Funds

West Virginia has been awarded an additional $15.4 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) as part of the American Rescue Plan. The plan was created to help ease economic impacts from the pandemic.

The funds are part of the EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment, which allocates $200 million of its funds to support coal communities.

Pocahontas, Logan and Boone counties were selected to receive funding to help recover from the pandemic but also to create new jobs and opportunities.

Snowshoe Resort in Pocahontas County was awarded the largest grant to expand water service. More than 13,000 jobs are expected to be created with $8 million.

Logan County will receive more than $6.1 million to construct a new water treatment plant, which is expected to create more than 200 jobs, while keeping 400.

Boone Memorial Hospital is expected to use $1.3 million to establish a farmers' market and greenhouse, creating 136 jobs while keeping 23.

“The American Rescue Plan continues to deliver critical investments for our communities that spur economic development and create good-paying, long-term jobs,” said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin in a new release from the U.S. Department of Commerce. “I’m pleased the EDA is investing more than $15 million to expand water service in Pocahontas County, construct a new water treatment plant in Logan County and establish a farmers' market and greenhouse in Boone County. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come, and I will continue working with the EDA to boost economic growth across the Mountain State.”

The Region 2 Planning and Development Council pulled together public and private sectors that helped support the Logan County project.

