Government

W.Va. Taking Applications For Controlled Deer Hunts

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published August 29, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT
A new study suggests that white-tailed deer, like the one here, could carry the virus SARS-CoV-2 indefinitely and spread it back to humans periodically.
Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images
Hunters have until Wednesday to apply for hunts this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins Falls Resort state parks.

Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia.

Hunters have until Wednesday to apply for the hunts this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins Falls Resort state parks, the Division of Natural Resources said in a statement.

A drawing will be held on Thursday. Successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6 and Sept. 16, the statement said.

The hunts are aimed at controlling the local deer population.

Applications for the hunts must be submitted online at wvhunt.com. Each entry costs $15. A DNR identification is required to enter the lottery.

Tags

Government Deer HuntingWest Virginia Division of Natural Resources
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
