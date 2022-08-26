State Receives Millions In Federal Grants For Preparedness

Organizations across West Virginia will receive millions in federal grants for preparedness efforts.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Preparedness Grant Programs and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have awarded more than $24 million via 21 grants in the state.

The West Virginia Bureau for Public Health is the largest grant recipient with close to $16 million from FEMA.

The State Homeland Security Program provided the next-largest grant of nearly $5 million to the State of West Virginia.

The funding is designated to prepare against man-made threats and natural disasters, and reimburse costs accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic.