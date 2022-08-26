Prison Substance Use Treatment, Juvenile Justice System Receive Federal Money

More than three quarters of a million dollars is coming to substance use treatment and juvenile justice system programs under the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.

The Department of Justice’s Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program, which supports programs in 10 facilities statewide, will receive $302,965. The national program helps provide treatment and recovery to those with substance use and other mental health disorders.

The remaining $457,500 comes from the DOJ’s Title II Formula Grants Program. The program helps support job training, mental health treatment and community programs to help prevent truancy.

Cabinet Secretary Jeff Sandy said in an email that this portion of the funding “will be presented to the Juvenile Justice Commission.” It will be up to the commission to make recommendations on how to use the grants.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said in a statement that “providing substance use disorder treatment options across the state is crucial” to combating the state’s drug epidemic. U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said the funding supports programs that “meet individuals where they are, and provides the tools needed to help them contribute to their communities and lead a successful life.”