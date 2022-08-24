Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program Sets Application Deadline

The deadline to apply for the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program is Friday.

The program helped renters make payments on rent and utilities beginning in March 2021. Over 17 months, it has provided nearly $150 million to West Virginians in need.

Erica Boggess, the executive director of the state’s Housing Development Fund said during Gov. Jim Justice’s Aug. 9 COVID briefing that the program is no longer accepting applications from those who have previously gotten assistance and is focusing on helping new applicants.

“They should visit our website and check the eligibility criteria and apply immediately for the assistance, because this program is going to start winding down,” Boggess said.

The program’s website has a list of eligible expenses:

Information on how to apply is available on the program’s website, including a list of what documents are needed to apply. Information on an application’s status can also be found by viewing the website’s application portal or by calling 1-866-623-6284.