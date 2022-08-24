© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program Sets Application Deadline

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Shepherd Snyder
Published August 24, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT
Rent
Jeff Chiu
/
AP
A "For Rent" sign is shown outside of a property in San Francisco, Sunday, June 21, 2020.

The deadline to apply for the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program is Friday.

The program helped renters make payments on rent and utilities beginning in March 2021. Over 17 months, it has provided nearly $150 million to West Virginians in need.

Erica Boggess, the executive director of the state’s Housing Development Fund said during Gov. Jim Justice’s Aug. 9 COVID briefing that the program is no longer accepting applications from those who have previously gotten assistance and is focusing on helping new applicants.

“They should visit our website and check the eligibility criteria and apply immediately for the assistance, because this program is going to start winding down,” Boggess said.

The program’s website has a list of eligible expenses:

rental assistance expenses.png
West Virginia Housing Development Fund

Information on how to apply is available on the program’s website, including a list of what documents are needed to apply. Information on an application’s status can also be found by viewing the website’s application portal or by calling 1-866-623-6284.

Tags

Government Mountaineer Rental Assistance ProgramWest Virginia Housing Development FundrentGov. Jim Justice
Shepherd Snyder
Eastern Panhandle Reporter, ssnyder@wvpublic.org, 304-433-4288
See stories by Shepherd Snyder
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content