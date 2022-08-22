Mingo Community Searches for Missing Pre-Teen

A community in Mingo County is out looking for a 12 year-old boy, last seen more than 24 hours ago.

Police say 12 year-old Tucker Wolford was last seen around noon on Sunday in Wharncliffe, just outside of Gilbert. Wolford was said to have left his house around 6 a.m. with a backpack and snacks.

An eyewitness told police they saw the preteen venture into the woods, which was common for the boy.

Mingo County Sheriff’s Department Chief Field Deputy Allen Mounts says it wasn’t common for him to go as far as he was last seen. It was also unusual for him to leave so early.

“Really unusual for him to go this far and to leave that early and to be gone this long so that’s why we’re treating it as a runaway,” Mounts said.

A search party started around 2 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters, West Virginia Fire Marshal officials and West Virginia State Police along with search dogs joined the search. On Monday, community volunteers joined in mostly on ATVs looking for the boy.

As time goes on, Mounts says, concerns are growing about the conditions of the mountains and the uncertainty of how much food and water Wolford packed.