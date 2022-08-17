W.Va. Institutions To Receive Money For Opioid Response Program

The federal Rural Communities Opioid Response Program is sending $2 million to fight West Virginia’s opioid epidemic.

The program helps make treatment for substance use disorder more accessible by funding rural health organizations. West Virginia University is set to receive $1 million, while the other million is going to Boone Memorial Health, a healthcare company based in Madison.

In a joint statement, U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito say they will continue to advocate for resources and support to combat the drug epidemic and help West Virginians struggling with addiction.

“The opioid epidemic has touched all of us in one way or another, and I will continue to advocate for the support our local leaders need to pursue solutions that will help West Virginians struggling with addiction get the help they need,” Capito said.

“Combatting this heartbreaking epidemic continues to be a top priority of mine, and I am pleased the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is investing in Boone Memorial Hospital and West Virginia University as they continue to offer these essential healthcare services," Manchin said.

The money comes from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.