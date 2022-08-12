© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

Cancer Causing Chemical Subject of Kanawha Co. Public Hearing

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Caroline MacGregor
Published August 12, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
202112XX_westvirginia_09.jpg
Maddie McGarvey
/
ProPublica
The cancer causing chemical Ethylene Oxide is the subject of a public hearing August 16 in Kanawha County.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold its second in-person meeting next week to discuss ethylene oxide emissions in western Kanawha County.

The chemical has been classified as a carcinogen by federal regulators, raising concerns about the heightened risk of cancer to local residents.

During a four part sampling project of atmospheric levels of the chemical over a period of several months earlier this year, the highest concentrations of ethylene oxide were found near Institute.

The DEP says Union Carbide and Specialty Products have emitted ethylene oxide at sites near Institute and South Charleston.

Data from the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2018 National Air Toxics Assessment revealed six of 90 census tracts with the highest cancer risk from the chemical were in Kanawha County.

The Aug. 16 meeting will be held at the Schoenbaum Center in Charleston from 6 to 8 p.m.

Caroline MacGregor
