3 Perish In Plane Crash In Northern West Virginia

A small plane carrying three people crashed in northern West Virginia Thursday.

The single engine Piper PA-32 aircraft took off from Shawnee Field Airport in Bloomfield, Indiana and was headed to Deck Airport in Myerstown, Pennsylvania.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane lost altitude before it crashed in a wooded area near Metz, in Marion County, about 90 miles south of Pittsburgh.

The aircraft was owned by Skyhawk Associates of Myerstown, Pennsylvania.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, the Mannington Volunteer Fire Department received a report around 7 p.m. of an aircraft down.

First responders located parts of wreckage in the Campbells Run area.

Three people, including the pilot and two passengers were killed. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were expected to travel to the crash site Friday afternoon to begin their investigation.