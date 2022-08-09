Justice Announces Third Round Of LEAD Broadband Funding

Gov. Jim Justice announced $6 million in grant funding Tuesday for the Line Extension Advancement and Development, or LEAD program, a component of the state’s Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy.

The funding will go toward two broadband projects, building 768 miles of new fiber infrastructure across Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln Counties and connecting to 9,337 addresses.

One project will expand broadband services in Sissonville and its surrounding areas. The other will take place in Alum Creek and portions of northern Lincoln county.

The LEAD program includes $75.6 million, including $48 million in state funding, that is being invested into 18 broadband projects throughout West Virginia. The projects are projected to add 1800 miles of fiber infrastructure and expand to 20,000 properties.