Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

Justice Announces Third Round Of LEAD Broadband Funding

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By David Adkins
Published August 9, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT
Broadband Lawsuit
Bidgee
/
wikimedia commons
Fiber optic cable

Gov. Jim Justice announced $6 million in grant funding Tuesday for the Line Extension Advancement and Development, or LEAD program, a component of the state’s Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy.

The funding will go toward two broadband projects, building 768 miles of new fiber infrastructure across Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln Counties and connecting to 9,337 addresses.

One project will expand broadband services in Sissonville and its surrounding areas. The other will take place in Alum Creek and portions of northern Lincoln county.

The LEAD program includes $75.6 million, including $48 million in state funding, that is being invested into 18 broadband projects throughout West Virginia. The projects are projected to add 1800 miles of fiber infrastructure and expand to 20,000 properties.

Tags

Government LEAD ProgramLine Extension Advancement and Development ProgramGov. Jim JusticeBroadband ExpansionBroadband InternetBillion-Dollar Broadband Strategy
David Adkins
Part-time Huntington Reporter, dadkins@wvpublic.org
See stories by David Adkins
