Biden Administration Invests In W.Va. Communities Struggling With Water Infrastructure

The Biden Administration is providing technical assistance to two West Virginia counties lacking basic water services. The assistance will help communities identify infrastructure needs and apply for federal dollars.

The Environmental Protection Agency will use new and existing programs to help disadvantaged communities in Raleigh and McDowell Counties. The Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative will use funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The West Virginia counties are two of 11 across the country that will receive aid with basic water and wastewater needs, including replacing lead lines, reducing sewer overflow, and complying with regulations.

About two-thirds of homes in McDowell County lack basic wastewater treatment infrastructure. Some Raleigh County residents deal with discolored water with strong odors. Upgraded systems are expected to improve health in the region.

The EPA is partnering with the Department of Agriculture for the project.